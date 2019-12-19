Porch fire in Holyoke caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire officials on Wednesday night said improper disposal of smoking materials caused a porch fire at a building on Beech Street.

Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News crews received a call about the fire outside a three-story building at 295 Beech Street around 7:30 p.m. A family of four was inside the home when the fire started but they were all able to evacuate with no injuries.

Firefighters arrived to find flames on the building’s third-floor exterior wooden porch and quickly put it out. The fire affected only the porch area, according to Capt. Cavagnac.

The family was able to return home after the fire was completely put out.