Porch portraits serving as fundraiser for Dakin Humane Society

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve all taken picture with our pets, but how many of us have ever had a professional photographer create that lifetime keepsake?

Springfield residents Danielle Eaton and her husband were among the first to be photographed professionally with their pets as part of a fundraiser for Dakin Humane Society.

The couple donated $25 to Dakin to get their picture taken with their four legged friends. Eaton told 22News, it’s all part of the love they have for their pets.

“A year and a half ago but Fran came into our lives unexpectedly. We love them both very much…..they’re a huge part of our lives,” she expressed.

If you’d like to have a picture taken with your pet by a professional photographer to help fund Dakin’s work with animals, click here.

