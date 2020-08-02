Portable ultrasound allows STCC students obtain hands-on clinical experience at home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though COVID-19 regulations limited many things, a professor at STCC came up with an idea that made it possible for her sonography students to obtain hands-on experiences at home.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Eun Soo Lee, a professor in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography program worried her students weren’t going to be able to attend in-person labs or clinical sites to gain hands-on experience during the pandemic so she came up with a brilliant idea.

To help students out, a portable ultrasound scanner was purchased and shared among the seniors. The scanners uses frequency sound waves to capture images of internal body structures. This device allowed students to get the clinical experience from the safety of their homes.

STCC sonography student Anna Zgerya, of Enfield, Conn., was worried she couldn’t participate in clinical training in the spring which could have prolonged her graduation due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“With this machine, we could practice as much as we want at home, which is really a good deal for students. I have three kids, a husband, and parents. I practiced on all of them. My friend is pregnant, and I checked to see how the baby is doing.” Anna Zgerya

STCC approved low density labs on campus for the start of summer sessions. The college also announced a combination of on-campus low-density labs and online classes will continue in the fall as well.