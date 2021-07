LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Converse Street in Longmeadow will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, traffic will be detoured along Converse Street between Longmeadow Street and Burbank Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The scheduled work is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Friday, and Monday to replace sewer lines.

Police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area and find an alternate route.