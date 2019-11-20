Portion of Dwight Street without water due to water main break in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of homes on Dwight Street are without water due to a water main break Wednesday morning.

According to Holyoke City Hall, Holyoke Water Works are working to repair and restore water to the homes between 380-420 on Dwight Street. Water service is expected to be off for most of the day into the evening.

Residents should be aware that the break will cause temporary discoloration of the water, but does not pose a health threat.

The city hall said Water Works will be flushing the water remains overnight to provide clear water to the neighborhood. Other residents in the area do not have to take any special precautions.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call the service number at 413-536-0262.