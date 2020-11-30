Portion of Glendale Road in Hampden closed due to crash

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Glendale Road in Hampden is closed Monday morning due to a car accident.

According to the Hampden Fire Department, the roadway is closed between the intersection of Ames Road and the Wilbraham town line.

22News contacted Hampden Police, but there is no official word at this time on injuries. 22News will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

