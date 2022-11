HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – High Street will be closed from Resnic Boulevard to Essex Street on Wednesday.

A portion of the street will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to Holyoke City Hall. There is no on-street parking or traffic allowed during those times.

Drivers may experience delays in the area due to detours in place due to crews painting the lines after the paving project began in late September.