HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a cone zone alert in Holyoke Thursday night.

A portion of I-391 North will be closed as MassDOT conducts lighting tower removal operations. Work will begin at 9 p.m. and go until 1 Friday morning. During work I-391 northbound will be closed at exit 5.

All traffic will be detoured to the exit 5 ramp to Main Street. Traffic will continue to Appleton Street to Maple Street and then to Resnic Boulevard.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.