CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police have closed a portion of Memorial Drive near Montgomery Street Friday afternoon due to a serious motor vehicle accident.

The portion of Memorial Drive will be closed for an unknown amount of time as police investigate the accident. A photo shared to 22News by Kristin Vivenzio shows a vehicle heavily damaged.

Chicopee Police PIO Travis Odiorne told 22News, two vehicles were involved in the accident. Two ambulances were called in to take victims in the accident to the hospital. It is unknown at this time how many people were involved or what injuries they have. Charges for the incident are still pending.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. According to Waze, the area near the Chicopee River bridge has heavy traffic.

The Chicopee Police Department and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the accident. 22News will continue to update this article as soon as more information is available.