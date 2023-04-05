HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Old County Road in Holland will be closed due to a construction project beginning on Wednesday.

According to the Holland Police Department, the closure will be from the intersection of Leisure Drive to the intersection of Mountain Road. School buses will be able to access the road, but all other vehicles are being advised to use another route when traveling.

The closure is expected to begin Wednesday morning and last throughout the day and the construction might last for the next few weeks.