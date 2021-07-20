Portion of Route 5 in West Springfield reduced to one lane for several weeks

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Tuesday, Route 5 southbound will be going on a ‘road diet.’ That means the two lanes will be reduced to one from East Elm Street near the McDonalds to the North End Bridge Rotary.

The lane reduction will be on the southbound side only. Dividers will be placed just before Harrison Place Road shrinking to one lane. Access to side streets and driveways throughout this area will remain available.

This is being done by MassDOT in response to resident complaints about speeding, racing and accidents. The Route 5 road diet will be in place for three to four weeks. According to the Federal Highway Safety Administration, some road diets can reduce crashes by almost 50-percent.

West Springfield Will Reichelt is looking for the public feedback on the road diet, you can email trafficsafety@tows.org.