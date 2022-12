WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Westfield Street in West Springfield was closed due to a car crash.

The West Springfield Fire Department said the road has since reopened after a single-vehicle crash on Westfield Street near the intersection of Chestnut Street. The photos shared on the department’s Twitter show damage to a utility pole.

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

There is no word of any injuries at this time.