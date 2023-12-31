RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Woronoco Road in Russell in the area of the old mill has partially reopened after a mill fire.

According to the Russell-Montgomery Police Department, Woronoco Road has been reopened to one lane of traffic in the area of the old mill after a fire occurred over a year ago.

It is being encouraged to use caution when driving in the area and to obey the speed limit. The mills are still posted with no trespassing and police are continuing to enforce this.