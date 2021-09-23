One seriously injured in fiery West Springfield rollover crash, 3 others taken to hospital

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A serious two-motor vehicle crash on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield sent four people to an area hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The West Springfield Police Department responded to the area of 675 Memorial Avenue before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, after reports of a rollover crash involving an SUV that caught fire.

Early reports indicate the two cars were both traveling eastbound when the SUV struck the other vehicle while passing it, police said. The SUV then lost control and struck the guardrail, causing the vehicle to roll over before catching fire.

The crash occurred in front of the Central Chevrolet car dealership.

Three individuals were removed from the SUV after the fire was extinguished and sent to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for treatment; two are expected to survive their injuries and one is in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to an area hospital for observation.

Speeding is being considered as a factor in the accident, police said. A portion of Memorial Avenue that leads to The Big E was closed until 6:30 p.m. The West Springfield Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the crash site, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is investigating.