SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just days ahead of the Juneteenth holiday, a special portrait unveiling was held Thursday morning in honor of one retired Hampden County Superior Court Judge. 22News looked into what the portrait represents for communities of color.

A historic moment as the portrait of Retired Justice Tina Page was unveiled at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield Thursday. Justice Page was joined by her family, friends, and former colleagues.

Historic, because Justice Page was the first woman of color appointed to the bench in Hampden County Superior Court.

She mentioned how much this will impact future generations.

“It’s an honor,” Retired Justice Tina Page told 22news, “A lot of people have lost faith in the system so I’m hoping that seeing today’s celebration will inspire them again to you know think outside of the box and join the fold.”

She began her judicial career in 1999 and retired almost 20 years later. Now, she’ll be remembered forever here at the courthouse. Westfield District Court Judge Charles Groce explained what it meant to walk into Justice Page’s courtroom and see a person of color on the bench.

Judge Charles Groce said, “For me, this was the ultimate because I knew that there was somebody who understood. It didn’t mean she was going to agree with me, as a matter of fact a lot of times she didn’t. But I knew that she understood.”

Retired Justice Constance Sweeney took the opportunity to note the lack of racial diversity among judges in Western Massachusetts. Sweeney said that since Judge Page, no other people of color have been appointed by the state to the Superior Court bench in the Western counties.

“The abject failure of the last four administrations to appoint anyone but white applicants to our Western bench is shameful,” Judge Constance Sweeney expressed.

In Springfield, about 70 percent of residents consider themselves part of a minority group, according to U.S. Census data.

Both Justice Sweeney and Justice Page said that the local justice system needs to reflect that statistic.

Judge Sweeney continued, “When the judiciary includes all voices and perspectives, members of the public are more likely to trust that there’s will be heard as well.”