SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special portrait unveiling for retired Springfield District Court First Justice and now Springfield City Solicitor John Payne on Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will join the Hampden County Bar Association for the special portrait unveiling on Monday at the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse.

Mayor Sarno states, “Congratulations to city Solicitor and retired First Justice Judge John Payne on this well-deserved honor. Our Springfield community and Springfield District Court truly benefited from your years of service. It is one of the highest honors that the Hampden County Bar Association and our Springfield District Court celebrate your service, achievements, and career with this portrait unveiling. Congratulations Judge John Payne.”

The unveiling is set to take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.