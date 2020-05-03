Positive COVID-19 antibody test results don’t necessarily mean you have immunity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A COVID-19 antibody testing site at AFC Urgent Care in Springfield attracted quite the crowd Saturday.

Many people told 22News they began lining up at 7:30 waiting to get tested even though doors opened at 8:00 a.m. The Cooley Street location is now offering coronavirus antibody tests which can detect if you have had the virus in the past and didn’t realize it.

Patients will be asked to fill out a short survey relating to symptoms they’ve had. The tests are typically covered by insurance and results return in a few days after being processed by quest diagnostics. AFC Urgent Care is asking people who were recently sick to wait two weeks before coming to get tested so that gives the body time to build antibodies that can be detected in the blood test.

A positive test result doesn’t mean someone has immunity as it is currently being studied if people can get the virus a second time. No appointment is needed to come and get a test, but the urgent care facility does recommend calling ahead.