Possible ice rescue underway in Springfield

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters are at Venture Pond for a possible ice rescue Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrault told 22News a resident called 911 after a person they had seen out on the ice was not there any more.

Tetrault said firefighters found a hole in the ice and are currently working to determine whether anyone fell through.

22News has a crew at the pond and will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.

