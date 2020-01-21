Possible ice rescue underway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters are at Venture Pond for a possible ice rescue Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrault told 22News a resident called 911 after a person they had seen out on the ice was not there any more.

Tetrault said firefighters found a hole in the ice and are currently working to determine whether anyone fell through.



(Photo: Springfield Fire Department)









Social Media: Venture Pond Rescue

ICE RESCUE: Springfield Fire and Rescue currently at Collingwood rd. In #Springfield after receiving a call for a person on the ice of Venture pond. @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/QqdypSSrxa — Katrina Kincade (@KatrinaKNews) January 21, 2020

SFD on scene Collingwood Rd for a possible ice rescue. pic.twitter.com/Qt03kDBUFJ — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) January 21, 2020

