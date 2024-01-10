SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The POST Commission announced Monday that Springfield Police Officer Gregg Bigda has been denied recertification at this time.

Bigda is currently marked by the POST Commission as “not certified.” This means that Bigda has not met the requirements needed to become recertified. Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News that as a result, he is no longer being paid by the city.

Bigda testified before the POST Commission back in October. Under the state’s police reform law, all police officers must be certified in the state. Bigda is not certified due to a number of incidents over the years.

Bigda was previously accused of assaulting and threatening two juvenile suspects in 2016 after the teenagers allegedly stole an unmarked police cruiser and led them on a chase from Springfield to Palmer.

Bidga was acquitted on federal charges tied to the case but the POST Commission believes it’s relevant to Bidga’s future as a police officer.

Bidga has been on paid leave for the past five years. In June, Bidga sued the City of Springfield saying they took unfair steps to force him to resign. Springfield has countersued. Back in October 2023, Bidga was also arrested for an OUI in the town of Palmer.

“Based on the evidence and the applicable statutes and regulations, the Hearing Officer recommends that the Commissioners deny Officer Bigda’s application for recertification,” stated Hon. Charles J. Hely in the report.

You can read the full POST Commission’s report below:

The POST Commission’s decision also means that Bigda is not decertified at this time. A decertified officer can not work for a law enforcement agency at all and their name gets added to the National Decertification Index.