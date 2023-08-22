SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission debuted a landmark database on Tuesday, releasing a complete list of disciplinary records from law enforcement agencies across the state for the very first time.

273 law enforcement agencies, 3,400 disciplinary records on more than 2,000 officers, dated from December 1984 through January 31st of this year. The three departments with the most complaints? Massachusetts State Police, Springfield Police, and Boston Police.

Springfield with 417 documented complaints, against 205 total officers, including 51 for excessive use of force.

“No officer wants to see themselves in these types of databases, so the assumption is that officers are continuously reminded of the high standards that are expected of them. And of course, the public being able to look at the discipline or infractions have been regarding misconduct is a major part of furthering that aspect of police accountability,” said Enrique Zuniga, The POST Commission Executive Director.

This release is a big milestone for the Post Commission, which formed out of a police reform bill passed by former Governor Charlie Baker back in 2020.