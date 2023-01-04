SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission has suspended 15 Law Enforcement Officers, including some local ones.

Three local officers were suspended under this new commission, and one from the Springfield Police Department. Leon Davis of the Springfield Police Department, Devon Bones of the Holyoke Police Department, and Brian Pomeroy of the West Springfield Police Department have all been suspended by the POST.

In 2020, Governor Charlie Baker signed into law a landmark police reform law that created the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST Commission. This commission operates independently and has the power to establish policing standards, certify police officers, investigate misconduct allegations, and suspend or revoke the certification of officers found to have violated the commission’s standards.

According to a news release sent to 22news from the Massachusetts POST Commission, POST says it will suspend the certification of an officer who is arrested, charged, or indicted for a felony, and will revoke the certification of an officer who is convicted of a felony.

The Commission can also suspend the certification of an officer who fails to complete in-service training requirements within 90 days of notice. A law enforcement officer whose certification is suspended can request a hearing before a commissioner within 15 days. A suspension order is in effect until a final decision or revocation is made by the Commission.