Post holiday COVID-19 testing at the Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people were looking to get tested Monday for COVID-19 after they visited families for the holidays.

22News crews went to the Eastfield Mall in Springfield to see who was getting tested after the holidays. There was a large line of cars with people waiting to get tested.

Massachusetts health officials have been urging people to avoid holiday celebrations with others from outside of their household, In efforts to not overwhelm hospitals and stop the spread of CVOID-19. One person said he quarantined for the holidays this year, but still wanted to get tested.

“Yes get tested more often, just for your safety and the safety of those around you, you know? I do this about every three or two weeks just for my safety and my daughter’s safety as well.”

The AMR testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed again for December 30th , New Years Eve, and New Years Day.