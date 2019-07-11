Post-microburst cleanup updates for Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – The cleanup from Saturday’s microburst in Longmeadow is coming to an end.

Longmeadow Emergency Management announced on Facebook that the progress on the cleanup has been much faster and efficient than anticipated.

The updates listed are as follows:

The Disaster Declaration made by the Select Board will expire on Friday at 5:00 PM.

The Wolf Swamp Fields storm debris collection area will close on Friday at 12:00 p.m.

The Recycling Center will be open Saturday and Sunday for storm debris collection for residents. A one-week grace period will be in place until the Center closes on Sunday, July 21.

The DPW will end curbside pickup on Friday at 12:00 p.m. If you have debris that is not picked up by this date and you live in the impacted area, you may call DPW at 567-3400 to schedule a pick up at the curb. This service will only be offered until Friday, July 19, 2019, according to Longmeadow Emergency Management.

The town of Longmeadow suffered a microburst Saturday that flooded streets, downed trees and even knocked out power lines across western Massachusetts.

