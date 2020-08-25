Postal workers, supporters to rally in Springfield Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One day after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was questioned by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, postal workers will gather in Springfield to protest controversial changes to the agency.

DeJoy said last week that he would suspend further changes to the Postal Service until after the upcoming election, in order to avoid the appearance of influence. Committee members, however, have said they have questions about reforms they say have caused critical delays.

DeJoy has been accused by Democrats of doing President Donald Trump’s bidding to harm Postal Service operations ahead of the November election. Trump has repeatedly said publicly that he does not trust mail-in voting. He also opposes additional funding for the Postal Service.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is among those who will join members of the American Postal Workers Union in the rally in support of “American Postal Workers Day of Action.”

The rally is set to begin at 10:00 A.M. outside the Springfield main post office at Main and Liberty Streets.