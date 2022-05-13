SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the pandemic began, the Springfield Open Pantry has seen a 20 percent jump in the number of families needing help putting food on their table.

That’s what makes Saturday’s Postal Workers annual food collection drive “Stamp Out Hunger” all the more critical. Before you go out to purchase the food you’re donating, you should be aware of the food items the Springfield Open Pantry and pantries throughout Western Massachusetts most desperately need for the struggling families they serve.

“We can use peanut butter, we always need cereal, cereal’s a big factor here. We can use pasta, we can use sauce, we can use tuna fish, we can use turkey,” said Warehouse Foreman Dave Chapman at Springfield Open Pantry.

To donate on Saturday, all you have to do is leave a bag of non-perishable food next to your mailbox and your local letter carrier will pick it up. All major cities and towns in western Massachusetts are participating in the drive.

Food collected by Postal Workers throughout Western Massachusetts will find a home quickly. For example, Springfield’s Open Pantry helps more than 400 families and some 1,700 individuals monthly.

“Many people in this country struggle with hunger every day,” NALC President Fredric Rolando said. “We are honored to be able to help people in need by leading an effort that brings out the best in so many Americans. Six days a week, letter carriers see first-hand the needs in the communities where we work, and we’re committed to helping meet those needs.” For more than a decade, the drive has annually collected more than 70 million pounds of food. Over the course of its history, the food drive has collected 1.4 billion pounds of food to help feed our neighbors.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “First, I want to thank the devoted letter carriers who serve our community for what they do 6-days a week, and for going above and beyond to Stamp Out Hunger. They have established a very simple and convenient way to give back. The little things can go a long way and I encourage everyone to do what they can to support this effort on Saturday, May 14th.”