Posto by The Federal in Longmeadow closed temporarily due to COVID-19

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Posto by The Federal Italian Reasturant in Longmeadow has closed temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook Post posted to the restaurant’s Facebook Sunday night, the restaurant is temporarily closed while every staff member gets tested for COVID-19 and the restaurant is professionally cleaned.
The restaurant’s full statement is posted below:
“We found out this morning that a member of the Posto team has tested positive for COVID-19. They are doing well and have all of our love and support while they cope with this virus. We will be closed while every member of our staff is tested and the restaurant is properly and professionally cleaned. As always our primary concern is for the safety of our guests, staff, and their families. We remain committed to doing all we can to help keep our community safe. We will continue to steadfastly follow all state and CDC guidelines as well as our own safety measures. Thank you for continuing support and look forward to reopening when it’s safe and appropriate.”