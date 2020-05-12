POSTPONED: Chicopee’s Downtown GetDown, July 4th Fireworks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s annual Downtown GetDown and July 4 Fireworks events have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the City of Chicopee, the decision came after a discussion with the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Planning and Development. Both postponed dates have yet to be determined and will be based on the future re-opening plans for the city.

In the meantime, plans are in place to combine both events in efforts to have a celebration that focuses on the community’s local talent, businesses, and cuisines.

Chicopee Mayor Vieau has no intention of canceling either of the celebrations. “I am encouraged by the possibility of a bigger and better event for us to celebrate when we can ensure everyone’s safe participation,” Vieau added.

Parks Superintendent Benjamin Strepka sees this postponement as an opportunity to go back to the drawing board to create new and exciting plans.