POSTPONED: Star Spangled Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Annual Star Spangled Springfield event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event was scheduled for Saturday, July 4, 2020. The postponed date has not yet been determined. The decision was determined after considering what would be in the best interest of the community’s health and protection during this pandemic.

Springfield Mayor Sarno agreed with the event committee that this was the right decision. “Once we defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus, and we will, with the Spirit of Springfield, celebrate once again. Until then and out of an abundance of caution, we must continue to be proactive in starving this virus by following all of the local, state, and federal public health guidelines as we begin to plan to return to a sense of normalcy within phases,” Sarno added.

Star Spangled Springfield is an annual traditional celebration of the country’s independence since 1991. The event includes activities for families, music, and a world-class pyrotechnics display by fireworks! MassMutual has been sponsoring the event since 2006.

“We will continue to support the Spirit of Springfield and the event when our community is healthy and it is safe for us to gather,” Dennis Duquette, Head of Community Responsibility, MassMutual, and President, MassMutual Foundation said.