POSTPONED: World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield have announced the postponement of this year’s World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast due to the pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for May 15th. A new date has not been determined yet. This is the second year the event has been canceled.

“The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance. We are hopeful that we will be able to bring the community together in celebration at a date later in the year,” said Judy Matt, President of Spirit of Springfield.

“Although we are trending in the right direction in mitigating and defeating this COVID-19 pandemic, we must remain vigilant. We do not make these decisions lightly, it is the prudent and right decision,” state Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. “I want to thank Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and her team for their continued efforts in trying to keep some of our beloved Springfield traditions going through this pandemic. Unfortunately, the pancake breakfast will have to be postponed this year until we defeat this virus, and we will. I look forward to the day where we can join with the Spirit of Springfield and celebrate once again.”

The Fourth of July event is still waiting for approval from the Springfield’s health department. Judy Matt has said if they could, she’d like to have the two events all in one day, with the pancake breakfast in the morning and the fireworks at night. They have their full volunteer team ready, and they’ve also locked in the company that sets off the fireworks.

Spirit of Springfield events scheduled for later in the year, such as the annual 9-11 commemoration, the Parade of the Big Balloons, and Bright Nights at Forest Park are still scheduled to happen later in the year.