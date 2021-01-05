Postponement of Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will affect small businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The impact of COVID-19 continues into 2021, as the upcoming Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade and Road Race has been canceled.



Local businesses will be affected by the cancelation and can only hope thousands will fill the streets and restaurants in Holyoke for the parade in 2022.



“We know they made the right decision to keep the city safe with everything going on with COVID,” said a local business owner.

Under normal circumstances, the streets of Holyoke would be filled with thousands for the annual Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Parade and Road Race, but for the second year in a row, those events will not be happening due to COVID-19.

The cancellation not only impacts those who watch and march in the parade but the businesses that line the parade route as well.

“Usually the day of the parade and road race we fill the house with the police officers and fire department. We look forward to the excitement and everything but it will definitely affect us this year,” said a local restaurant owner.

Many restaurants do a good portion of their year’s business on that weekend alone.



“We have a full gathering we make shepherd’s pie we do homemade meat pies, especially corned beef and cabbage here we usually do almost 250-400 dinners on those two days alone,” said a local business owner.

Members plan to have the parade back in full swing and all the events leading up to it in 2022.



“We’re going to do everything we can to get as many bands and as many floats as we possibly can. Hopefully, in the summer and fall, we can kick back into gear, 2022 people will really really really want to celebrate and we’re going to take full advantage,” said a business owner.