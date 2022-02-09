SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Now is usually the time we start to see those pot holes. January through April is when we typically see the worst of them.

West Springfield mayor, Will Reichelt tweeted out a picture Tuesday, informing residents that the DPW is already out hot patching. The mayor said Riverdale Street has many potholes right now, and since it’s a state road, the town has asked for them to start the repairs. There’s still a lot of winter left, and some think it’s too early to start patching.

Springfield resident, Denise Mian said, “I think it’s a little too soon. You never know. We are in New England so it could snow tomorrow. It’s a little too early I think.”

Just to be clear there is no snow in the forecast for tomorrow.

Mayor Reichelt said that if you see a problem area, you can email the town’s DPW.