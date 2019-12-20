Pothole season could begin early this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is in the midst of a perfect storm of conditions for an early start to the pothole season.

City Tire service manager Travis Koske is familiar with the damage potholes cause to tires and rims.

By his calculation, western Massachusetts is close to an early start to pothole season because of merging weather conditions.

“Now it froze really hard the last couple of days. The water is going to go down in the cracks in the road here then rise up,” Koske explained. “Driving over it with your car cracks that asphalt, you’ve got a pothole.”

22News crews captured some already developing potholes being temporarily filled with cold patch Thursday. It’ll be months before the asphalt companies begin turning out the more permanent filler, hot patch.