Pothole season could come early as inconsistent winter weather continues

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are noticing a lot of potholes as of lately.

As temperatures continue to fluctuate, potholes continue to grow. Water from melting snow and rain can seep into small cracks in roadways, and as temperatures drop, that water freezes and expands, making cracks until a pothole is formed.

Hitting a pothole while traveling at a steady speed could cause damage to your vehicle.

“Just overall breakdown of your vehicle,” said David White, a sales associate at Town Fair Tire. “Nobody wants to replace sooner than they have to let alone tires, parts, lord knows how much that can cost you.”

It can be hard to prevent damage to your car caused by potholes but regularly maintaining your car could save you hundreds of dollars in repair costs.

Best we can do is help you to keep your alignment straight and hopefully, your tires will last as long as they are supposed to. White also recommends checking your car’s alignment every 5,000 miles.

It’s a little complicated to report potholes, it all depends on whether it’s a state or local road: