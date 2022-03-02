SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are in the middle of pothole season and new data from AAA show that last year 1 in 10 drivers blame potholes for damage to their cars.

Massachusetts is number 6 nationally when it comes to states with lots of potholes. 22News spoke to people to find out how to avoid vehicle damage.

“I’m just constantly checking my mirrors especially if I see a pothole up ahead,” said Louis Burgos of Holyoke.

It’s every drivers nightmare. Potholes! Winter weather leads to potholes and that could mean serious damage to your tires.

“Potholes are everywhere because of the plow trucks the big plows that go over the roads to et just absolutely destroy the roads it eats up the tar makes big holes some are bigger than others some are like craters and some of them are unavoidable,” said Mike Lapite of City Tire in Springfield.

Potholes are inevitable so in order to make sure that your tires are in good condition, check the tires tread depth, the pressure and the suspension and alignment regularly.

“Riverdale Road is pretty rough sometimes when I’m on there and it’s louder I’m like that sounded expensive. I try to stay vigilant as possible can’t dodge them all it’s just being cautious when doing it,” said Louis Burgos Holyoke.

When it comes to checking your tires Mike from City Tires says to look out for bubbles on the side of your tires. “The tire will actually form a gold ball sized bubble outside of it and the tire is no good after that. And it would have to be changed immediately because that can blowout,” said Mike Lapite of City Tire in Springfield.

Lapite also suggests to always keep a spare tire, and an inflatable kit if you experience a blowout.