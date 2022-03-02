SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new survey from AAA found that last year 1 in 10 drivers had sustained damages to their vehicle significant enough to need repairs after hitting a pothole.

According to the news release sent to 22News by AAA, with an average price tag of almost $600 per repair, damage caused by potholes cost drivers a staggering $26.5 billion in 2021 alone. These same drivers often ended up with an average of two pothole-related repairs signaling that America’s roadways need immediate attention.

As states receive an influx of funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, AAA urges government officials and departments of transportation to focus on improving road conditions, prioritizing those areas most in need of repair.

“In many parts of the country, winter roads will likely give way to pothole-laden obstacle courses,” said Mary Maguire, Director of Public/Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “When a vehicle hits a pothole with any kind of force, the tires, wheels and suspension get the brunt of the impact and fixing any of those items is pricey.”

To Save Your Car and Your Wallet from Pothole Damage, you can: