Potholes on Root Road in Westfield could be filled by winter

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s long past pothole season, but one road in Westfield is still filled with them and residents say it’s making driving dangerous.

A viewer reached out to 22News about the condition of Root Road between Cabot and Woodsong Roads. Her concern is people driving into oncoming traffic to avoid these large potholes and bumps.

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan told 22News, the city has fixed all the streets around Root Road.

Now, they plan to start work on Root Road by this coming winter.

“It’s the last piece of heavily traveled road done in recent years,” Sullivan said. “There are some businesses out there that the traffic has picked up. It is an engineering, storm-water nightmare.”

Mayor Sullivan said the city is finalizing when construction will start and how much it’ll cost.