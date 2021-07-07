Pouliot Pool in Holyoke reopens after closed for nearly 7 years

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pouliot Pool in Holyoke officially opened for the first time in years a few weeks ago.

The pool was originally planned on opening last year but the pandemic delayed their opening by a year. Holyoke used to have three to four city pools, but they have all closed down. This is the only public pool left in the city of Holyoke, so many people were happy to hear it reopened after being closed for 7 years.

The pool had cracks, which lead to water being drained out every single night. They knew they couldn’t just fix the existing pool, but instead had to completely rebuild the whole thing. The back wall of the pool was taken out and it was extended so that people can walk into the pool on a gradual decline. It has a capacity of 350 people.

Maura Shea, the Aquatics Director of Holyoke Parks and Rec. told 22News, “This is our first full week of operation. As you can see right now behind me, we have senior swim going on. Our operations of the pool are Monday – Friday seniors from 9-11 a.m. and 1-6 p.m. daily for operations for daily swim.”

This newly renovated pool is handicap accessible, which is great since the pool in the high school is not. The lifeguards are trained and certified with the American Red Cross. They do drills once a day to keep their skill set sharp. They also have a police officer, paramedic and EMT on staff here as well.

The pool is opened to the public as well. You do not need to be a resident of Holyoke to swim there and there is a small fee you have to pay as well. It is important to know that this pool is open on weekend as well.