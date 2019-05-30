Power back on for Springfield residents after damaged utility pole caused outage

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – All westbound traffic in the Worcester Street area of Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood was closed for much of Wednesday night, due to a damaged utility pole.

Springfield Police said all westbound traffic on Worcester St. From Front St. to Fiberloid St. was closed while Eversource crews removed and replaced the damaged utility pole.

Traffic was being allowed on the eastbound lanes of Worcester St., but access to Worcester St. from Holly St. was closed.

Repairs were completed by midnight, according to police.

The Eversource Outage Map showed hundreds of Springfield residents without power during the time of the outage. No word on what damaged the utility pole.

