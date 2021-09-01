Power failure prompts closure of two Springfield Public Schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield Public Schools will be closed Thursday until further notice due to power issues, officials announced Wednesday night.

According to public schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan, power failure at the High School of Commerce and the Honors Academy at Commerce prompted the closures of the schools.

“The schools will reach out to families with further information as it becomes available,” Cavaan said.

Public school students were welcomed back into classrooms on Monday for a new academic year. Cavaan did not say when the power issues will be fixed or when the schools would reopen.