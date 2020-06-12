Power lines installed in Westfield for energy upgrades completed

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Reliability Project performed by Eversource has been completed to help ensure reliable energy.

A news release sent to 22News from Eversource says the upgrades included installing a three-mile-long electric circuit on an existing 115-kilovolt overhead transmission line.

Power lines have been installed on existing structures from the Pochassic Substation, near Oakdale Avenue, to the Buck Pond Substation near Medeiros Way. The project includes new equipment next to Eversource’s Pochassic Substation and upgrades to the Buck Pond Substation.

“With many people continuing to work and learn from home, the safe and reliable delivery of power has never been more essential than it is during these uncertain times. The completion of the Westfield Reliability Project is an exciting development in our efforts to serve our customers and to support economic growth in the future. As restoration and landscaping continue through the spring and summer, we will maintain close communication and collaboration with our host communities, property owners and businesses while adhering to social distancing and other best practices to safeguard health and prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are grateful to our host communities for their input and partnership throughout the planning process, as well as their understanding and patience, as we work together to serve the public during the pandemic,” said Quinlan. “We remain committed to being a good neighbor and environmental steward as this project will deliver benefits to the region for years to come.” Bill Quinlan, Eversource President of Transmission

The reliability project upgrades help meet the electric system’s evolving needs to support a clean energy future. This project is one of several designed to strengthen the electric system serving Pittsfield, Greenfield and surrounding areas.