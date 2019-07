CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Chicopee Electric Light customers had to deal without power for a time Monday morning.

The utility posted on their official Facebook page during the 6:00 hour that there was an outage in the Burnett Road neighborhood of the city, as well as some areas near the Westover Industrial Park.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said the outage caused some traffic lights to stop functioning on Memorial Drive as well as Burnett Road.

Power was restored before 7:30 A.M.