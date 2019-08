SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Springfield Technical Community College will be closed on Friday.

The school tweeted Thursday evening that all classes and activities will be cancelled due to a power outage.

Due to a power outage campus will be closed Friday, 8/2/19. All classes and events are cancelled. — STCC (@S_T_C_C) August 2, 2019

There was no information on what caused the outage or when power will be restored.

