WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Gas and Electric is reporting a large scale power outage Tuesday morning.

According to the WG+E Facebook page, the outage is from an issue at the substation. Crews are working to resolve the outage as quickly as possible. Service is expected to be restored at around 10:30 a.m.

The WG+E Facebook comments from residents mentioned outages on the following streets:

Ridgecrest neighborhood

Eastwood Acres

Willows by the Mass Pike

South Maple Street

Franklin Street

Broad Street

Shepard Street

22News is following this story and will update as soon as new information is available.