WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Gas and Electric is reporting a large scale power outage Tuesday morning.
According to the WG+E Facebook page, the outage is from an issue at the substation. Crews are working to resolve the outage as quickly as possible. Service is expected to be restored at around 10:30 a.m.
The WG+E Facebook comments from residents mentioned outages on the following streets:
- Ridgecrest neighborhood
- Eastwood Acres
- Willows by the Mass Pike
- South Maple Street
- Franklin Street
- Broad Street
- Shepard Street
22News is following this story and will update as soon as new information is available.