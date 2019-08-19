Power outages reported in parts of western Mass

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Thousands of western Massachusetts residents are without power as a result of the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area Monday afternoon.

The Eversource Outage Map and the MEMA Outage Map indicate that customers in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Ludlow, Springfield, Agawam, Monson, Palmer, Belchertown and Ware are all without power as a result of severe thunderstorms throughout Western Massachusetts.

Residents from Agawam, Springfield, Longmeadow and Ludlow have also reported downed trees and hail. Send your storm damage reports and photos to ReportIt@wwlp.com