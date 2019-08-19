Power outages reported in parts of western Mass

Breaking News
Police activity on Pleasant Street in Northampton
LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Thousands of western Massachusetts residents are without power as a result of the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area Monday afternoon.

The Eversource Outage Map and the MEMA Outage Map indicate that customers in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Ludlow, Springfield, Agawam, Monson, Palmer, Belchertown and Ware are all without power as a result of severe thunderstorms throughout Western Massachusetts.

Residents from Agawam, Springfield, Longmeadow and Ludlow have also reported downed trees and hail. Send your storm damage reports and photos to ReportIt@wwlp.com

  • Hail in Feeding Hills (From Mary)
  • Westfield Home Depot (From Carrie)
  • Easthampton (From Jean)
  • Hail in Agawam (From Guido)
  • Hail in Agawam from Mackenzie
  • Hail from Kristina
  • Hail in Agawam from Missy
  • Hail in Agawam from Jay
  • Hail in Agawam from Dylan
  • Tree on house in Longmeadow (From Tom)
  • Feeding Hills (From Michelle)
  • Fairview Avenue in West Springfield (Report It)
  • Hail in Agawam (From Jeremy)
  • Tree down on Commonwealth Ave in Springfield (From Imalay)
  • Feeding Hills (Report It)
  • Hail in Agawam from Phillip
  • Emerson Rd in Longmeadow from Christine
  • Agawam from Allison
  • Hail in West Springfield from Susan

