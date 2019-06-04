Power restored after widespread outage in Chicopee’s Willimansett area

by: Nancy Asiamah, Hayley Crombleholme

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews restored power after a widespread outage in the Willimansett area Monday night. 

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News they received multiple calls from residents without power in the Willimansett and Aldenville area around 9 p.m. 

Chicopee Electric Light crews were notified of the problem and worked to restore power to the residents affected. 

Police asked residents to stop calling the department to report the outage as it’s tied up phone lines and dispatchers. Wilk said only call if it is an emergency. 

Power was restored to those affected shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.

