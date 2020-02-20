Power restored at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Power has been restored at the Holyoke Mall after 18 stores were affected by a power outage on Tuesday night.

According to Lisa Wray, Holyoke Mall Director of Marketing, 18 stores were affected by the power outage and unable to open on Wednesday. The mall will open at 10:00 a.m. Thursday as normal.

Holyoke Gas and Electric worked overnight to restore power to the following stores: