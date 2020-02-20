1  of  2
Breaking News
Water main break in South Hadley MGM Resorts confirms it was victim of a data breach last year

Power restored at Holyoke Mall

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Power has been restored at the Holyoke Mall after 18 stores were affected by a power outage on Tuesday night.

According to Lisa Wray, Holyoke Mall Director of Marketing, 18 stores were affected by the power outage and unable to open on Wednesday. The mall will open at 10:00 a.m. Thursday as normal.

Holyoke Gas and Electric worked overnight to restore power to the following stores:

  • Round 1
  • Sports Zone
  • Metro PCS
  • Champs
  • Lenscrafters
  • Aerie
  • Finish Line
  • All in Adventures
  • Mrs. Fields
  • Billy Beez
  • H&M
  • Windsor
  • Express
  • The Children’s Place
  • Build a Bear Workshop
  • Journey’s
  • AT&T
  • Max Orient
  • The United Tractor Trailer office

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories