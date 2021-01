CHICOPEE (WWLP) – The Powerball and Mega Millions have both risen to more than $700 million dollars individually.

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing is $730 million. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday has increased to $970 million after no one won the drawing on Tuesday night.

This is the first time both games have simultaneously posted jackpots over $700 million.

The daily winning lotter numbers are on 22News at 11 p.m.