Powerball jackpot continues to grow, now estimated at $670M

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. The giant Powerball jackpot has grown even bigger, with officials raising the estimated payout ahead of Saturday, Oct. 2, drawing.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Feeling lucky?! Monday night’s drawing for the Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $670 million.

The jackpot ranks as the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history and the 6th largest for the Powerball game. The cash option on the prize is an estimated $474.8 million. The odds of you winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. You are more likely to get struck by lightning: those odds, 1 in 500,000.

When asked what he would do with the money if he won, Jimmy Turowsky of Springfield told 22News, “A house. Houses are a lot of money and it’s hard to buy a house when you are someone in our generation.”

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in June and sold in Florida.