Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot soar up ahead of drawings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of dollars are up for grabs this week with Powerball and Mega Millions individually worth over half a billion dollars.

A total of $550 million is on the line for the Powerball. On Tuesday, there was no winner for the MegaMillions drawing. That jackpot is now at $750 million.

22News asked people from Chicopee what they would do if they had the lucky numbers.

“I can’t imagine keeping it for myself. So I’d make sure all my friends and family were taken care of and then start donating to the local businesses, the small communities, the soup kitchens and non for profits,” Eileen Hoarle-Reuter of Chicopee said.

Chicopee resident, Anthony Andino said if he won the money, he would make sure to pay off his home.

“You know I’d be sure to be clear of any debt, and it’s kind of hard, you got that much money, you wouldn’t know what to do,” Andino said.

The Powerball drawing is on Wednesday night and the Mega Millions will have its next drawing on Friday.