CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One Powerball Quic Pic lottery ticket worth $1 million, and nine tickets won $50,000 were sold in Massachusetts for Monday’s record jackpot.

According to the Powerball website, a single winner in California has just landed the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Here are the winning numbers for Monday’s drawing (which weren’t announced until Tuesday morning): 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. The Power Play multiplier is 2X.

A ticket purchased in Quincy won a $1 million prize by matching the first five numbers drawn. It was sold at West Squantum Market & Liquors located at 205 West Squantum St. in Quincy, Massachusetts. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

There were nine tickets purchased in Massachusetts that are $50,000 winners by matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. These tickets, all Quic Pics, were sold at the following locations:

Cumberland Farms, 1128 Oakhill Ave., Attleborough

Thistle & Shamrock, 62 Walden St., Cambridge

New Mart Variety, 69 Sterling St., Clinton

Speedway, 91 Faunce Corner Mall Rd., North Dartmouth

Speedway, 373 Bridge St., Dedham

Nobscot’s Cafe, 847 Edgell Rd., Framingham

Stop & Shop, 3900 Falmouth Rd., Marstons Mills

Main Street Variety, 335 Main St., Medford

Cumberland Farms, 105 Post Office Park, Wilbraham

“The excitement created during this record-setting run has helped support cities and towns and our retail partners, while also producing two $1 million winners, one $100,000 winner, and 26 $50,000 winners over the last four drawings,” said Mark William Bracken, Interim Executive Director of the Mass Lottery.

The November 7 Powerball drawing was the 41st since the jackpot was last hit August 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania.

Top 10 U.S. Lottery Jackpots