CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One Powerball Quic Pic lottery ticket worth $1 million, and nine tickets won $50,000 were sold in Massachusetts for Monday’s record jackpot.

According to the Powerball website, a single winner in California has just landed the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Here are the winning numbers for Monday’s drawing (which weren’t announced until Tuesday morning): 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. The Power Play multiplier is 2X.

A ticket purchased in Quincy won a $1 million prize by matching the first five numbers drawn. It was sold at West Squantum Market & Liquors located at 205 West Squantum St. in Quincy, Massachusetts. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

There were nine tickets purchased in Massachusetts that are $50,000 winners by matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. These tickets, all Quic Pics, were sold at the following locations:

  • Cumberland Farms, 1128 Oakhill Ave., Attleborough
  • Thistle & Shamrock, 62 Walden St., Cambridge
  • New Mart Variety, 69 Sterling St., Clinton
  • Speedway, 91 Faunce Corner Mall Rd., North Dartmouth
  • Speedway, 373 Bridge St., Dedham
  • Nobscot’s Cafe, 847 Edgell Rd., Framingham
  • Stop & Shop, 3900 Falmouth Rd., Marstons Mills
  • Main Street Variety, 335 Main St., Medford
  • Cumberland Farms, 105 Post Office Park, Wilbraham

“The excitement created during this record-setting run has helped support cities and towns and our retail partners, while also producing two $1 million winners, one $100,000 winner, and 26 $50,000 winners over the last four drawings,” said Mark William Bracken, Interim Executive Director of the Mass Lottery.

The November 7 Powerball drawing was the 41st since the jackpot was last hit August 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania.

Top 10 U.S. Lottery Jackpots

  1. $2.040 billion 11/7/2022 in California – Powerball
  2. $1.586 billion 1/13/2016 in California, Florida, Tennessee  – Powerball
  3. $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 in South Carolina – Mega Millions
  4. $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 in Illinois – Mega Millions
  5. $1.05 billion 1/22/2021 in Michigan – Mega Millions
  6. $768.4 million 3/27/2019 in Wisconsin – Powerball
  7. $758.7 million 8/23/2017 in Massachusetts – Powerball
  8. $731.1 million  1/20/2021 in Maryland – Powerball
  9. $699.8 million 10/04/2021 in California – Powerball
  10. $687.8 million 10/27/2018 in Iowa, New York – Powerball